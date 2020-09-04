I am especially careful this election to research my local candidates and I have decided to vote for Dan Kessler for Minnesota House District 47B.
His experience with mental health issues (he is a psychologist), as a father, a small business owner, and his love of the outdoors make him ideal. He wants education fully funded; and he supports efforts to control climate change.
My parents were lucky to have good healthcare, because my mother worked most of my life. Health care should be a basic right. My grandson needs epi-pens for severe allergies. Without insurance, they are prohibitively expensive.
When jobs are uncertain now with the pandemic, what will happen with employer provided health care? I cannot imagine being in a situation now without any income, unemployment being unreliable, with the prospect of losing a home, car, and also not having health care and coverage for life-saving medications.
It is obvious to me that there should be universal health care. Now I am retired and on medicare, with supplemental. I am lucky that I do not yet need insulin, or other expensive medications. The pharmaceutical industry should not be allowed to profiteer.
The Minnesota Legislature needs to work together to set up a budget that will help our citizens. We need to end partisan gridlock. We need to put science and evidence over party and politics. We need to be solution focused.
We will get someone working for all of us, with Dan Kessler in office.
Kathy Perschmann
Chaska