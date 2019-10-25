When decision makers look at what are the key components of a healthy community and work to understand the cornerstones on which you can build the healthiest of communities, a strong education system is the place to start.
A quality education system is one of the key areas that people looking for a home require, and District 112 has been a leader in the provision of quality, progressive education to its students.
So communities talking about their future have to be looking at investing in education for their community. From my perspective, the partner you want to have in place and work to create win-win results is the school district. Chaska has been fortunate to have such a relationship in place with District 112 over many years.
Our school district is asking for our support of the upcoming referendum. Again, it's an investment in the future of our youth and the communities of 112. I've not seen the scare tactics being used today, in past referendums, but what I do see is an education staff dedicated and committed to offering the best education possible for every student.
Significant growth is happening and will continue and we need to add and maintain spaces to meet the growing demand and provide quality education experiences.
I see the superintendent and his staff going out time and time again to share the story and the real needs and numbers. That's something we ask units of government to do, to share as much information as possible, to help us all understand the justification for the need and the investment. That is what the district is tirelessly doing.
You hear rumors, i.e. that the school district closed an elementary school and now is wanting to build a new one. What happened was that Chaska Elementary was made a Spanish immersion school populated by both Hispanic and white Caucasian students with both Spanish and English languages taught and spoken at the school. The school is also at full capacity.
I've heard concern over the tax impact at $36 a month on a $350,000 market valued home. That is an impact based on today's population. What is very important to understand is that by the time these referendum actions go into place, the increase in population will spread the impact over a much larger population base; and given past experience, the impact on homeowners will be much less than the $36 per month projection. In some past cases, there was no increase. One only needs to drive around our communities to see this growth occurring.
If we don't keep pace and invest in education we will always be catching up and frankly falling behind, and that isn't the area we want to be lacking. It would have a negative impact on our community, on a number of levels.
I am a believer in investing in the things that build healthy communities. A quality education system should be the No. 1 place to invest.
Bob Roepke
Chaska