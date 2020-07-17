Randy Maluchnik is not the choice anymore for our community.
Randy Maluchnik is overpaid. He has been paid over $800,000, had full benefits, used travel expense accounts, phone reimbursements, mileage allowance and an expense account.
Randy Maluchnik is a Democrat and won't tell you that.
Randy Maluchnik isn't in it for you, Everything he has asked for in this community comes with strings attached. He feels he is "owed.”
Randy Maluchnik is a public employee for life. No one knows when he has actually had a private sector job. Taxpayer money only.
Randy Maluchnik is a dinosaur. He has been doing this way too long and for all the wrong reasons.
Matt Udermann isn't. It really is that simple.
Mike Webb
Former Carver mayor
St. Paul