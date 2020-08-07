My wife typically votes independent, I vote Republican. In the past, we’ve voted for the DFL incumbent. This year, we’re both voting for Matt Udermann for Carver County commissioner.
What resonates most to us? The fact the County Board has been unchanged since 2006. The fact that Matt has clear campaign pillars and vision (and has been up over a year on his website). The fact that Matt offers a positive message that puts the voter first, people over politics, and public service over self. The numerous fresh perspectives he brings are not currently represented on the board (an example: Matt has kids in local schools now). The fact that Matt works hard, smart and relationally.
We live in the same neighborhood as the Udermanns. In the last month alone, we’ve been part of/or have observed at least 12 porch conversations. Veterans, school teachers, parents, stay-at-home spouses, singles and farmers. Black, brown and white people. Republicans, Democrats, independents and those with no interest in politics. A range from college students to a 97 year old. County employees, cops, business owners, social workers. Folks new to Carver County and long-time 'originals.' Millionaires and unemployed.
Why does Matt appeal to so many? Matt neighbors well and authentically seeks different perspectives (just look at nearly his entire block hosting YOU MATTer signs). We’ve seen unfair and untrue shots at Matt on social media and in print recently, and felt it was time to say something. Seeing Matt clearly focused on community unity and not partisan politics or vitriolic banter intensifies our support for Matt.
As a former county employee of 23-plus years and a 19-plus year paraprofessional in District 112, we know the county and educational system and know Matt can make a positive difference. We’re voting for Matt in the primary and in the general election.
Ken and Kari Koski
Chaska