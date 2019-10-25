When we look at our property tax statement, nearly 50% goes to the school district. If the proposal passes, it will be over 50%.
At what point and time do school administrators take responsibility for spending and budgets? Maybe the administration should look at their departments, which I am sure are highly compensated, at what is needed and not.
We have a mortgage, maintenance costs, gas, electric, water bills that need to be paid. We make out our budget and decide what we need now and what can wait and how much to save for the future. We wish we had a school board and administration that would put out a referendum for us.
Walk through a school today and count the 50 inch or bigger TVs. How important are they to the kids' education? How often does the administration go on a walk-through and ask what’s really necessary?
How I was educated without all these bells and whistles I will never understand.
Gary Larson
Chanhassen