During this pandemic, who we have in elected leadership is vitally important to the health and prosperity for people in communities across the country.
We are currently in the most important election season of our lives, and while we are rightfully focused on the presidential race, we also need to look at our down ballot races.
Learn about all of the candidates on your ballot, so you can make the best decisions. Check out their social media, websites and questionnaires. Look at who they surround themselves with.
I have watched all of the candidates closely this cycle, but one in particular is State Senate candidate Addie Miller. She has been the most accessible, forthright and authentic candidate in this race. Couple that with her law degree, support of issues families care about, including our public schools, experience working at the Capitol, ability to collaborate, reputable endorsements and her dedication to the people of Carver County, she is ready to get to work.
I am proud that Addie has taken every opportunity to speak to the voters, work the phones, answer the tough questions and respect the process. That is what candidates should do. It is a look into how they will operate once they are in office.
Addie’s opponent has big supporters that actively worked against the referendum.
Carver County is a district full of strong, engaged people who deserve a leader that can meet the moment. Vote Addie Miller for State Senate.
Tracy Leggett
Chaska