When we were looking for a home, we wanted a place that was family oriented, safe and had good schools. We were pretty limited on budget and were happy to find a home in this great community.
I have been impressed by how community and nature-focused this town is. The parks and trails make this a great community for raising both children and dogs too! I believe that is due to the leadership of this community as much as its community members.
When I was asked to write about my neighbor Randy, there were so many things that came to mind. First, I will address the biggest and most important reference to Randy’s character. We moved in next door on July 5, 2017. On July 7, 2017 our house caught on fire. It was a terrible time for us, and Randy and his wife Suzette were there willing to help complete strangers.
While many of the neighbors were very kind and helpful, there were a few that went above and beyond, and Randy was one of those people. They did not know us, because we had just moved in, in fact my husband had only met one neighbor just prior to the fire, but Randy’s home was open to us. I am forever grateful to Randy and his family, who opened their home as needed to two complete strangers.
Since that time, we have gotten to know Randy and his family, and our opinion of him has only gone higher. From watching him dote on his grandchildren, to watching our pup Clara get excited to see him when he comes home — he always has pats for her, and sometimes treats too! She even knows the sound of his truck and begs to greet him.
There was the time he saw my husband struggling to get our son's new baby swing put up outside, and pulled his truck around back and helped him get the rope hung. Or, the time he rented a tree trimmer and trimmed several neighbors’ tree branches that were dead and/or looking to fall soon. There are so many more examples, but I do not have that much space!
I’ll close with this — Randy is regularly out in the community serving and helping others. This man does not slow down! He actually reminds me a lot of my father, putting others first and always keeping himself busy!
As a veteran, like my husband, he has known hard work and discipline and he has continued to serve his neighbors and greater community throughout his life. I believe Randy will continue to do what is in the best interest of the community as county commissioner, and he has my family's vote!
Megan Bielefeldt
Chaska