In 2020, Republicans need a candidate who can do two things: fight for our rights and grow our party, so we can undo the ground the DFL is gaining in Carver County. I am supporting Julia Coleman for the Minnesota State Senate in the Aug. 11 primary because I firmly believe she can do just that.
As a lifelong Republican, I have seen our party go through ups and downs as generations come and go. Our challenge today is reaching the increasing amounts of young voters who are moving into the district to grow their families — voters who have never had a relatable conversation with a Republican. If we do not act quickly, we will continue to watch as the suburbs, including Carver County, irrevocably fall to DFL control. Coleman is dedicated to reaching these voters.
As a taxpayer, I support Coleman because she has a proven record of fighting against tax increases, and understands the importance of protecting the family budget.
As a veteran, I look for candidates who have a fighting spirit, and who have proven themselves as warriors for the rights I fought for earlier in my career. Coleman has fought for the unborn and has a proven history of fighting for the Second Amendment. Imagine the effect her voice on these issues will have among young voters.
Please join me in voting Coleman on Aug. 11.
Jerry Bruner
Watertown Township Supervisor
Carver County Republican Board Member