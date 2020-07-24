We all want to live in a community where we can raise our families and feel safe whether we are Black or white, Latino or Asian, Native or newcomer.
We envision strong public schools with a culturally rich curriculum, beautiful parks that all children and families can feel safe visiting, community services and amenities, and welcoming inclusive neighborhoods.
We all want our children to thrive and have enriching experiences and opportunities as they grow. We embrace the multicultural world in which we live and are excited to create a better, more just future for everyone.
But Victoria Mayor Tom Funk, who is also running for the Minnesota Senate, has resorted to dog whistles and labeling those fighting against racism as bullies because they will not allow racism to have the air to breathe.
Residents Organizing Against Racism, ROAR, called out his actions in one of his campaign posts recently on Facebook and also previously. ROAR formed to support victims of racism in our schools and communities.
As Tom Funk spreads fear, and shows his true colors, by stating ROAR wants to remake Carver County in its image, he is really stating he does not want a multicultural society.
We must stand together for a future that we want for our families, and that is a world that celebrates the diversity of our communities and allows everyone to thrive and feel safe.
Editor’s note: This letter was written on behalf of ROAR (Residents Organizing Against Racism).
Jenna Cruz
Chaska