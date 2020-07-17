It has been an incredible honor to serve the people of Carver County in the Minnesota State Senate. The last four years have flown by, and with my departure comes the opportunity for the next generation of leadership to step into the arena.
Many constituents have asked me who I am supporting in the Senate District 47 race for the Republican nomination. I am endorsing Julia Coleman and will be voting for her in the Aug. 11 primary.
Julia has stood strong in the face of adversity and will stand firm for what she believes in. She is committed to preserving our constitutional rights and will attract young people into local politics. That is important for both parties.
Most importantly, Julia will listen, learn, and lead with heart. She will champion causes effectively by building relationships, and that matters so much in the legislature!
Important questions hang in the balance with the coming elections: Will we engage and vote? Will we be represented by leaders who see value in every person? Will we send a thoughtful voice to lead the next generation past COVID-19 and to a future bright with hope and respect for each and every Minnesotan?
My mind is made up — I will be voting for Julia Coleman in the Aug. 11 primary ... join me.
Sincerely, and with thanks to all the residents of Carver County for the chance to serve you.
Dr. Scott Jensen
Chaska