The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers, and firefighters.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Julia Coleman in the Senate District 47 Primary Election on Aug. 11. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses Coleman and knows she will be an exceptional advocate for those in Chaska, Victoria, Waconia, Watertown, Norwood Young America, Chanhassen, and surrounding areas and townships in the Minnesota State Senate.
Coleman is a strong supporter of our first responders and public safety officials, as well as the daughter of a Ramsey County deputy sheriff and wife of a Chanhassen firefighter. We’re also impressed by her work on the Chanhassen City Council. She will stand against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and promote public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.
Please join us in supporting Julia Coleman by voting for her in the Aug. 11 Primary Election.
Brian Peters
Executive Director
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association