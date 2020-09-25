The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association represents Minnesota’s public safety officers, including police, corrections officials, dispatchers, and firefighters.
We’re writing to urge your support and vote for Julia Coleman for Minnesota Senate and Representative Greg Boe in the General Election on Nov. 3. The MPPOA wholeheartedly endorses them because they are exceptional advocates for the area.
Both are strong supporters of our first responders and public safety officials. They stand against attempts to defund and dismantle the police, and they promote public safety legislation that keeps communities safe.
Please join us in supporting Julia Coleman and Rep. Boe in the General Election on Nov. 3.
Brian Peters
Executive Director
Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association