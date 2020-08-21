Thank you for honoring me with your recent primary vote and expression of confidence which will carry my campaign to November. I am thankful to my wife Janet, my family, friends, campaign team and all my supporters who encouraged me to participate in the District 5 Commissioner race. We worked hard, had fun and onward we go!
Together we can manage the changes and with effective leadership and experience we can work through the issues facing us today and into the future. Carver County is a great place to raise a family, live, do business, work, and play. Together let’s continue to help Carver County grow and thrive! Thank you!
John P. Fahey
Norwood Young America