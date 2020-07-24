When I first met Julia Coleman, she was two days away from going into labor with her son — yet there she was in the mud and rain, nine months pregnant, meeting with hunters to show her support for our Second Amendment rights. I knew then and there that Julia is someone who isn’t afraid to roll up her sleeves and fight for our Republican values.
The more I got to know Julia, the more I was made certain that this woman will stand up for what is right and has proven she will fight for our rights. Julia has a solid conservative resume.
And electing a solid conservative from our district to St. Paul is critical to the future of our state
This has never been more important. Carver County is fading purple, and in some parts, blue. If we don’t act fast, this district will be unrecognizable.
When I look at Julia, I see hope for the future of our party. And if we want to continue being the most conservative county in Minnesota, we must do more to stay relevant as our district changes. And Julia’s the person to do that.
Julia has a decade of successfully recruiting and connecting with the voters we need most to keep Carver County red. For the sake of our future, I proudly endorse Julia Coleman for the Minnesota State Senate! Please vote for her on Aug. 11.
Steve Washburn
Mayor of Watertown