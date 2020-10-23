The reason I ran for school board, and the reason I'm seeking re-election, is because I believe in public education, I believe in our schools and I believe in our kids.
School board elections are nonpartisan for a reason: the work of the board isn't about where you sit on the political spectrum. It's about serving our students and providing them with a high quality education, being a responsible steward of taxpayer money and pushing our district to do better.
School-related issues are complex, complicated and often highly charged and emotional. There's a simple reason for that; the work of our schools impacts our most precious resource — our children. In a community that is diverse demographically and in perspective, I believe the one thing that unites us is wanting the best future possible for our kids.
As a board member I've watched our district succeed and stumble. 2019 was hard on this community. The failure of the referendum, the misinformation and fear used to cast doubt on our work to ensure a safe and welcoming school environment for every student hurt us. There is no talking around that. Continuing to divide us will not help us to heal.
As a school board member, I've been committed to seeking out different perspectives, listening, learning, and building bridges so we can move forward together with one shared goal: what's best for our kids. It's not glamorous and it's not easy. There's a lot that happens outside the boardroom that many people don't see; conversations in grocery stores and at kitchen tables and everywhere in between.
Great public schools are the cornerstone of great communities. Our school district is strong, and getting stronger, and I take my responsibility to support that work incredibly seriously. Our kids deserve the very best.
I hope you'll consider not just supporting me for re-election, but partnering with me to make sure we deliver on that commitment!
Ron Meyer
District 112 School Board member and candidate
Chaska