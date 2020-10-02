Coronavirus response by state: An analysis appeared last month on the WalletHub website titled “States with Biggest Health Improvements during COVID-19.” Minnesota ranked 17th of 51. Twenty blue states had an average rank of 17.71 and 31 red states averaged 31.80. New York ranked highest because they have few new cases. Thirteen statistics combined to make this comparison showing Minnesota’s effective leadership.
Dan Kessler can win: Greg Boe was elected over Donzel Leggett by a margin of 0.5%. This was the second-closest race in a 2018 midterm election that gave the Minnesota House a strong DFL majority and left the GOP with a three-person majority in the Minnesota Senate.
In 2018 we knew about President Donald Trump’s first years in office — the separation of families, the obvious corruption, hostility, deceit and lies; but not yet his failure to match the world’s response to COVID, nor his pursuit of an imperial presidency, nor the corruption convictions of so many of his associates, nor efforts against fair elections. Trump’s ineptitude crashed our economy. This is bad for the Republican brand.
If voters in District 47B vote accordingly, we can be represented by Dan Kessler. He has credentials in mental health and will seek better health care for all instead of supporting immoral philosophies of Trump.
Randy Maluchnik for commissioner: Randy guided me on my father’s veteran status and helped me meet people who might support a better approach to urban transportation. I enjoy talking with him and believe he is an exceptional county commissioner.
Doug Schanzenbach
Chaska