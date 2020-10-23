Aren’t you tired? I’m exhausted.
Haven’t we had enough of the divisive rhetoric pitting neighbor against neighbor? Aren’t you tired of barely-concealed fear-mongering?
I am.
I’m a digital marketing professional. For the past 25 years, I’ve counseled companies and brands on navigating the online landscape. Social media offered so much promise, but during the past five years my advice has turned from bright opportunities to how companies must defend themselves against hackers, bots, and malicious disinformation artists.
I have paid more attention than I would prefer to how we citizens have been manipulated online for foreign or political ends.
Aren’t you sick? I am. The truth matters.
It’s time to restore civility to our discourse. It’s time to restore collaboration at the State Legislature. We have too many challenges to overcome. We must stop wasting precious time on mean-spirited pettiness.
That’s why I’m supporting Addie Miller for State Senate. The contrasts between Addie and Julia Coleman could not be greater. Don’t take my word for it. Compare them side-by-side by visiting their websites and examining their rhetoric.
Addie is addressing real issues; Coleman is not. Vote today for Addie Miller for State Senate.
David Erickson
Chaska