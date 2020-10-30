I am supporting John Fahey for Carver County Commissioner in District 5.
In my experience, John Fahey is honest, trustworthy, hard working and ethical. I don’t sense he will play favorites.
John has committed to me to support business and community growth, to always tell the truth, to vote his conscience, to refrain from “vote swapping," to represent his constituents over himself, to embrace the future, while also supporting our county’s agricultural past, and to be a man of integrity.
From my experiences with John Fahey, I believe he is telling the truth and I heartily support his candidacy!
Editor's note: The author is a prior candidate for Carver County Commissioner in District 5.
Mark D. Halla
Dahlgren Township