Carver County’s board has been unchanged since 2006 and we have the rare opportunity to elect a candidate with unmatched energy and creative new ideas in government.
Long-time, like-minded elected leaders lack creativity and innovation, while Commissioner District 3 challenger Matt Udermann brings proven leadership and financial experience, excellence in communication and management and a unique technical skill set, all positive improvements to inspire employees and serve taxpayers.
Over the last several years, county commissioners increased their own annual salary as much as 28% and over the last seven years, increased in excess of 60%, which does not include a significant increase to monthly expenses. If you believe these are excessive, we urge you to vote for Matt.
Matt has intriguing ideas to diversify the tax base which could directly ease the high tax burden on homeowners. He has the skills needed to better manage our tax dollars, streamline government and services, engage stakeholders (you), collaborate with cities and schools and is willing to address all challenges facing residents, from veterans, to young families, to retirees.
It is refreshing to see the energy, genuine interest and enthusiasm in a commissioner candidate and potential for significant and measurable change in county government.
Together we have over 50 years of management experience serving taxpayers of Carver County. Our experience in government concludes that improvement is needed in open public dialogue and challenging the norm. Matt will fill that need.
Please join us in voting for Matt Udermann for Carver County Commissioner, District 3. To learn more about Matt, visit youmattertomatt.com.
Gregg and Laurie Davies
Chaska