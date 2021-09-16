Service to your children is my life’s work. From the moment I began student teaching at Chaska High School in 1990, to current preparations readying to teach freshman English, my work is to serve your children.
Over the course of my varied career with Eastern Carver County Schools, I have taught at every middle school, La Academia Elementary School and worked district wide. My work is not unique. The talented colleagues I partner and collaborate with also serve your children and we do it with humility, care and grace.
The current reality is that our service becomes limited and stressful when funding does not keep pace with the needs we see in “our kids.” This is how we view your children, our students, as “our kids.” It does not matter if the child is five-years-old or 15 or 18, they are our kids too.
ECCSs offers a dynamic and lasting place of learning for your children. One concrete example is the number of students who return to ECCSs for employment as teachers, paraprofessionals and many other roles. Personally, I have lost count of the number of colleagues who were once a student in my high school or middle school classroom. What an incredible testament to the strength of community and richness of our ECCS education system that your children who were educated here are also employed here.
Please vote "yes" on the November referendum to allow us, your children’s teachers, to continue to serve and best meet the needs of “our kid’s.” Early voting begins on September 17 and can be done through the mail or at the Government Center.
Gretchen Oppriecht
Chanhassen