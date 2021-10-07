To our Eastern Carver County Schools superintendent, School Board, educators and staff:
As a resident of the ECCS district and a parent of two ECCS graduates, I am writing to say thank you very much for putting first the education, safety, and welfare of every single student in our community.
Please know that I (and many, many others) appreciate and value the work that you do, made even more challenging by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and the prolific misinformation surrounding safety protocols and guidelines.
It is my hope that if there is a way that the community can lighten the burden you carry, that you will ask.
Along that line, I will be voting "Yes" to support the current Operating Levy Referendum and ask all voters to say "yes" to our students and schools.
For more information, visit eccsvote@district112.org. Strong Public schools are vital to our community.
Ellen K. Bean
Chaska