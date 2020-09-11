With the new school year starting, we have to understand that things will be different. We have never started a school year this way.
As a community member, I'm asking the rest of the community to be patient, understanding and supportive. We have already started to see the fear mongering and attacks on our district.
We are a strong community and can become even stronger if we work together. I have always stated that this is the way to go and I still believe that today.
Let's comfort, support and rally behind our students, educators, families, district administrators and our community. Let's help set us up for success. Let's build our community to be stronger than it's ever been.
COVID is challenging, but together we can weather any storm or pandemic. #wegotthis and #wegotus
Dontá Hughes
District 112 School Board candidate
Chaska