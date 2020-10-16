I wanted to write a letter to make it known how appreciative I am of not only the community I live in, but more specifically, to those that keep making it strong by investing their time and efforts into it; people like Randy Maluchnik.
My name is Teri, and I have lived in Chaska for 10 years and counting, with a brief two-year stop in South St. Paul. I am a Marine Corps veteran, a registered nurse, and am a very proud mother of four children.
Before last June, everything was great in life; I was enjoying motherhood and working at a local VA hospital. I was active in volunteering with my local church, the American Legion, as well as various other veteran organizations. I always wanted to help any way I could for the community, especially veterans.
That June, my life was turned upside down when my domestic situation fell apart.
I am sharing this much of my backstory, though painful, because anyone with similar experiences knows that leaving this type of situation essentially means starting life over from ground zero with the bags in hand and children in tow.
I was lucky enough to stay with family for a few months while transitioning. The first moment where I began to see a light at the end of the tunnel during this difficult time came when I was connected with Commissioner Randy Maluchnik and our county’s Veterans Service Officer.
Randy had the foresight to work with MAC-V and the city of Chaska to create transitional housing for veterans and domestic abuse survivors like me. From the day I moved in until now, I cannot imagine what life would be like if I had not reached out to just ask about local resources.
I first met Randy years ago at another event hosted by the Veterans Service Officer and MAC-V, and we have reconnected since my coming back to Chaska.
I cannot express how much respect and gratefulness I have towards his work and efforts throughout the years. He has a way of really listening to someone. When you speak with him, you feel like your voice is truly being heard, and if you bring a topic his way, he truly strives to make sure he can help. We need more people like this in the world!
I have hope for so much in the future because of the resources he helped make possible and the way that my children’s lives and mine have been changed for the better in such a short amount of time.
I believe that Randy’s leadership can have a positive impact on the lives of others in the county, too.
Teri Hlavka
Chaska