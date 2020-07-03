Across the country people are coming together to demand justice for the murder of George Floyd, but more than that it is a pivotal awakening with people of good conscience across race, religion and all parts of the country rising up to say enough is enough!
Enough to police brutality choking the life out of our black and brown and poor communities; enough to the systemic racism that has led to disparities in wealth creation, education, employment, health outcomes and in the criminal justice system. Enough!
Are you angry? You need to be. There is a demand for a reckoning for the brutal, horrific past of our nation’s history.
Our younger generation is more diverse, inclusive and accepting. Will you help create a better and more just future for them? It is time to get off the fence. Are you against racism or not? And I’m not just talking about not “being racist.” I am talking about being Anti-Racist. Actively learning, holding those around you accountable and demanding those that represent our communities and nation are proponents of fighting racism and dismantling the systems that have upheld white supremacy. Where do you stand?
In St. Paul, we are supposed to be represented by Sen. Scott Jensen and Rep. Greg Boe, but unfortunately for our district they do not have the will or moral courage to lead. They were silent and absent for the past year and a half to the trauma and pain endured by their constituents as racism ran rampant in our schools and communities, and they were silent after the murder of George Floyd. They are great examples of the problem we have in this country with elected officials delaying justice, upholding systems and serving their own interests. We have to look at who is in office as well as running for office. If they support President Trump, they are complicit with sanctioning racism in policies, praising white supremacists and dismantling our democracy.
Black Lives Matter! We can’t forget why this needs to be said. The systems at place in this country and right here in Minnesota say they do not. Minnesota has some of the largest racial disparities in the entire country. So, the fact that not one hearing happened in the Minnesota Senate, with the eyes of the country watching, on the package of legislation addressing public safety with the need for greater police oversight and accountability speaks volumes.
If you are dedicated to ending systemic racism and working to create a nation where everyone can thrive, feel safe and raise their families then start talking with people in your networks, speak up about where you stand, learn all that you can about anti-racism work, follow local groups driving change, study who is on the ballot in November up and down the ticket. Vote accordingly and hold them accountable.
In the words of Rev. Dr. William Barber II, “Accepting death is not an option anymore.”
Tracy Leggett
Chaska