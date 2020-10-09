As board chair for Eastern Carver County Schools I wanted to respond to the Sept. 24 letter “Creates division and self-hate.”
I am concerned over the level of misinformation circulating about D112’s equity and inclusion work that has been used to cause division in our community.
Our definition of equity in ECCS is that a student’s identity does not predict their success. Students are provided the tools, resources, and support to ensure that every student has the opportunity to achieve their personal best.
Our vision is to be a district where each and every student feels welcomed, safe, and included. Every student, yours and mine, should have that experience and ability to be successful.
There is no indoctrination in our schools. There is no shaming of students, white or otherwise. There is no district- or building-level adoption of policies or practices that pit one group of students against another.
At the secondary level, our students may tackle weighty issues in the context of relevant studies. Taking assignments out of context propels an illusion of adoption of these perspectives that is not real.
As a board our work centers around the student experience and achievement, and we take seriously our responsibility to oversee the delivery of high-quality education.
There is no hidden agenda in our schools. Please help break this cycle of divisiveness, rumors, and fear and seek the answers and truth as this narrative only creates more division and erodes trust.
The best way is to talk with district staff, teachers, students or board members.
Jeff Ross, Ph.D.
District 112 School Board chair