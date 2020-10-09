Right now, there are some particularly important attributes I need in a political candidate. Among them are honesty, work ethic, humility, problem solving, gratitude, listening, sense of humor, and the ability (and desire) to bring people together to get stuff done for the folks they serve. I realize my list looks like things our moms told us were important … our moms were right.
I have found a candidate with all my needed attributes right here in Carver County, Addie Miller candidate for SD-47 MN Senate. It feels so good to support someone with all the right stuff. For me, it is as simple as that.
Kelly O'Neill
Chaska