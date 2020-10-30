John P. Fahey represents the very essence of what Carver County is all about: citizenship, leadership, business ownership, volunteerism and most importantly, family values.
As a citizen, John has served on Carver County’s Planning Commission for 11 years and currently serves as chair. He has also served as a District 108 school board member.
As a leader, John is a former mayor of Norwood Young America and is dedicated to working with leaders of the 10 cities and 10 townships, which make up Carver County. He understands the importance of strong supportive interrelationships among rural townships, cities, and Carver County.
As a volunteer, John has been a proud Lions member for over 26 years and is a Lions Melvin Jones Award Fellow, presented to John for “dedicated humanitarian services” by the Lions Clubs International Foundation.
As a business owner, and along with his commercial banking lending experience, John knows first-hand the challenges that come with human resource management, service to customers, the value of critical decision making and having a strong vision for the future.
As a family man, John is devoted to his wife Janet and two sons. He is quick to say that their support and love serve as his foundation.
As a former Carver County mayor of the city of Victoria, I consider John Fahey a pragmatic, thoughtful, and inclusive man who understands the value of community. His experience, education, and strong Carver County relationships will bring much value to us all.
On Nov. 3, 2020, please cast your vote for John as your 5th District County Commissioner. He will bring out the best of Carver County.
Editor's note: The author is a former mayor of Victoria.
Mary Hershberger Thun
Victoria