I have investigated Minnesota Senate candidate Addie Miller, and I am extremely impressed. Her stances in support of education, small business, people over profits when it comes to health care and the pharmaceutical industry, the environment and unions assure that she has my vote.
She has an extraordinary background as well, growing up in Victoria, going to Chaska High School, living on a farm, and working for the House of Representatives as a Committee Administrator. She graduated from the William Mitchell College of Law.
She is the best person to keep Chaska and other small towns in Carver County vibrant and growing, while preserving their unique culture and beauty.
I have experience dealing with pharmaceutical price gouging with life-saving drugs — my grandson’s epi-pens are very, very expensive, and hard to get.
Please vote for Addie!
Kathy Perschmann
Chaska