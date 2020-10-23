It's good to see such qualified candidates running for the District 112 School Board. We all should feel encouraged by the quality of these candidates. I have respect for each candidate and know Sean Olson and Dontá Hughes and have listened to Ron Meyer and believe they are excellent candidates. Dontá would certainly bring perspective and experience important to the board, if elected.
There are two of the candidates I’ve come to know somewhat more. I’ve had the opportunity to work with Angela Erickson in her professional role at Gustavus Adolphus College and as the volunteer chair of the District 112 Foundation. I’ve found her to be a knowledgeable educator herself, and an experienced and articulate leader that would apply that experience during this challenging time.
Her professional role in higher education brings with it experience and understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing an education system and its teachers, staff and students. It brings with it a commitment to strategic thinking and goal-driven results.
In her education role. Angela has been involved with, and brings an understanding of, the need to stand up to racism and for the best outcomes for every student. Her experience brings with it the capacity to serve the varied stakeholders of 112, so important to enhancing a district-wide culture of success.
I believe Angela possesses a fierce commitment to building our strong District 112 education system, even stronger.
I’ve also come to know Jeff Ross in his role as the present school board chair. I believe in the importance of quality leadership that understands its role and I’ve been impressed with Jeff’s understanding of leadership as he discussed both his private business leadership role and his views on his public leadership role.
Jeff understands the impact of quality leadership and the need to place a high priority on the student experience, and on the long-term thinking and strategic, integrated planning with defined measures of progress. He will emphasize this while also ensuring the operational train is healthy and keeps on running.
He’s also a strong supporter of a values-driven education system and organization, with the need to build a shared vision of District 112 across the teachers, staff, students and the communities that make up 112. Jeff is committed to working with other community leaders to build relationships, address issues and build that shared vision. His experience and his commitment to a future district-wide planning effort, supported by core values and measures of progress, can provide a solid base for the success of every District 112 student, going forward.
I believe both of these candidates will also provide strong voices needed on our school board. They will stand up for every student and the quality education they deserve and that District 112 will provide! Please consider your support of their candidacy.
Finally, we have a quality list of candidates that we should thank for their willingness to lead and serve. If elected, I’m sure they each will be proud and committed representatives of District 112.
Please vote on Nov. 3.
Bob Roepke
Chaska