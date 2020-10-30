The taxpayers of Carver County have been fortunate to have Commissioner Randy Maluchnik serving our county for 25 years, first on the County Park Board for two years, nine years for the Carver County Planning Commission, eight as chair, and now almost 14 years as a commissioner.
Not only does he work tirelessly for his district, but also for the rural western part of our county. He understands our issues and concerns. His commitment to the one per 40 acres land use planning strategy keeps our farmers working and living on our prime agriculture farm land.
The County Board encourages Commissioner Maluchnik in his efforts at the state and federal levels to work on obtaining our tax dollars back to Carver County. Occasionally these responsibilities cause him to be absent from a County Board meeting, but he is working on important county business. For far too long Carver County was on the short end of the stick, leaving our federal money on the table for others to spend. It’s time to stop being a donor county and use our state and federal tax dollars for our own needs.
Commissioner Maluchnik’s work has helped recapture federal tax dollars in excess of $30 million, resulting in a significant savings to Carver County taxpayers. Randy has spent more time than any other commissioner trying to obtain federal and state grants. Some of that success has resulted in helping fund many of the county road projects in 2020 and the big road project coming in 2021, Highway 212. His efforts and our half cent sales tax has resulted in more road projects being completed in Carver County than we’ve done in a long time.
I urge the hard-working families in his district to vote for Randy Maluchnik.
James Ische
Carver County Commissioner
Norwood Young America