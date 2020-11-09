The members of American Legion Auxiliary Chaska Unit 57 would like to express our sincere appreciation for the men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces.
Thank you for serving this great country. Thank you for protecting us. Thank you for the security we have here at home. We know you sacrificed much for your country and all of us. And though you may no longer wear the uniform, we know you’re always on call to serve and protect the freedom and security of the United States of America.
We invite everyone to pause to remember those who have fought for our freedoms. Thank you to all who have so bravely protected us.
Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) helps to advance the mission of The American Legion. With nearly three-quarters of a million members, it is the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization and one of the nation’s most prominent supporters of veterans, military, and their families.
ALA members volunteer millions of hours annually, with a value averaging $2 billion each year. From helping to draft the GI Bill in 1944, to advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, the American Legion family has been instrumental in advancing legislation that improves the quality of life for our nation’s veterans.
To learn more and get involved, visit www.ALAforVeterans.org.
McKayla Hatfield
Unit President and Public Relations Chairman
American Legion Auxiliary Chaska Unit 57