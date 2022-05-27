We would like to express our gratitude and thankfulness to the Christmas in May committee, the city of Chaska, Lyman Lumber, Chaska and Southwest Christian High School students, and all the volunteers and skilled workers who so graciously came out and gave of their time and skills to help us with so many needed projects.
All the painting, yardwork, decking and landscaping and much more will make our lives so much easier and take a big weight off of us.
We are overwhelmed with all the wonderful community support.
Everyone came out with a big smile and ready to help. Thanks again.
We deeply appreciate everyone’s dedication and hard work.
Tom and Colleen Johnson
Chaska