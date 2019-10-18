Chaska, it’s been a delight to cover all the residents, meetings and issues in this town.
This is my last week at the Chaska Herald, as I’m moving to Nevada to work at the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the largest daily newspaper in that state. There I will be doing much of what I have been doing for the last 3.5 years.
Thank you for allowing me into your homes and for opening up your lives to me. It always amazes me the journeys we all go on throughout life and how much people support one another.
Just a month ago I went on an adventure and explored Greece, Italy and France. I learned about the rise and fall of civilizations, mainly the Roman Empire, which spanned all those countries and beyond in its heyday. Throughout it all, I was very intrigued by the history of Venice.
The sprawling city maintained its autonomy, separate from other entities for many years, as it was an important trading center. Tons of money flowed through the city daily, allowing for the building of the Doge’s Palace, St. Mark’s Basilica and more.
Now, its buildings, centuries old, are still frequented by hordes of people marveling at the architecture and gothic glam.
It reminded me of Chaska, a city that has a well-defined community — and I would say an independent spirit. Strolling through downtown you’ll find buildings that harken back almost two centuries, reminders of a time when the city’s earliest inhabitants started building what they hoped would be the beginning of a thriving town.
Venture farther west and you’ll find remnants of towns gone by.
Now in 2019, here we are. Standing, while others have fallen.
My writing covers but a blip of time in this storied place. Over 150 years have passed and there are more than 150 years to come.
I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for Chaska.