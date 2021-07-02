It was a near-perfect day June 22 on the Minnesota Valley State Trail, where a group of five people passed by — three on bikes and two on segways.
“You can tell who’s getting exercise and who’s not,” one elderly woman said as she segwayed past an old red brick structure called the Schroeder House off Bluff Avenue.
The home, which is an expansive structure with an overgrown yard that backs up to the Minnesota Valley State Trail and the Minnesota River, was built by Herman Schroeder, proprietor of the Schroeder Brickyards. But from the outside, it looks like an abandoned property swarming with bees and overgrown grass.
Passersby enjoying the Minnesota Valley State Trail, or possibly walking to Huber Park, would have to pay careful attention to their surroundings in order to realize how historic the land beneath their feet is.
But the city of Shakopee is trying to change that, with plans to make two historic buildings functional again as part of its vision to bring to life the nearly-invisible history of the Minnesota Valley State Trail, from Huber Park to The Landing to Memorial Park.
The bricks that built Shakopee
The Schroeder Brickyards, which was located north of Bluff Avenue between Market and Minnesota streets, operated during the second Industrial Revolution and was a major contributor to local commerce.
Many of the buildings downtown were built with the iconic red bricks, but over time those buildings have since been destroyed (and the bricks quickly swept up by renovators and collectors) or covered in stucco.
Arnie’s Bar is one anomaly, as the outside of the building is made of Chaska-stamped bricks, which are light brown due to the different soil conditions in each town. The story goes that the former owner of Arnie’s was feuding with either Herman Schroeder, the brick yard proprietor, or the local bank — the details got lost over time — and chose to use Chaska bricks as revenge.
Though the Schroeder Brickyards closed in 1941 after a 65-year run, some evidence of the Minnesota River-based operation remains.
One of the most visible archeological structures is what’s left of a kiln used for brick production, located just off the Minnesota Valley State Trail. The kiln, which resembles something that looks more like a tall pile of bricks than a building structure, is the last obvious remnant of Schroeder Brickyards. As part of its plans for the brickyard area, the city is working with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to find a way to better preserve and display the kiln.
Herman Schroeder’s house, which was distinguished by the Shakopee-red brick made from the color of the clay in the Minnesota River, used to be one of the most prominent homes in the city, and Herman Schroeder was a household name.
Adjacent to the Schroeder house is another tall brick structure, referred to as an outbuilding, that historians believe was used as both an outhouse and a place to store Schroeder’s horses.
What’s more: Between the Schroeder House and Huber Park is the foundation for Thomas Holmes’ house, one of Shakopee’s original settlers. The foundation is buried in foliage now, but the city hopes to change that as part of the cultural corridor project.
Highlighting the corridor
At a Shakopee City Council meeting June 15, part of the vision for the brickyard and Schroeder House area came into clearer focus.
In December 2019, the city purchased the Schroeder House along with much of the surrounding land as part of a land swap deal with the DNR.
The State Historic Preservation Office and the National Park Service concurred the Schroeder House and an outbuilding adjacent to the Schroeder property are historically significant enough to be considered for listing on the National Register of Historic Places.
One June 15, the city council gave staff approval to seek the funding needed to convert the Schroeder House and the outbuilding into two event venues. The thought, according to the city, is to work with the state’s preservation office and turn the Schroeder House into a space that could offer a catering kitchen, two restrooms, a new deck off the back side of the house and a larger patio.
Event space
The outbuilding would also be converted into an event space, with the ability to combine the adjacent spaces to host one large event.
The properties back into the Minnesota Valley State Trail and the Minnesota River. Some of the foliage would be cleared to offer a more unobstructed view of the river. The historic streetscape would also be restored with a new replica fence and parking would be provided for both the buildings and the park.
The city has already applied for the first round of state grants for the restoration of the buildings. Shakopee City Administrator Bill Reynolds said the state has “significant money” available for additional trails, parks and historic preservation.
“We will be applying for this particular project,” Reynolds said.
The city’s director of planning and development, Michael Kerski, said Confluence, the consultant hired by the city to perform an archaeological survey and an assessment of the Schroeder House and its surrounding outbuildings, is working with local groups to line up operators for the event spaces so the city wouldn’t need to coordinate events.
“There is no small group space in town,” Kerski said. “If you want a corporate meeting, social meeting or small wedding, those spaces don’t exist.”
Shakopee Mayor Bill Mars expressed excitement in the plans to activate the space.
“This would take our history to the next level,” Mars said. “Could you imagine having a small reception here? It’s a very unique opportunity to get us even closer to the river.”
Confluence also contracted with a Minneapolis firm called Miller Dunwiddie to work on the historic preservation of the Schroeder property. The firm has worked on projects such as Minnetonka’s Charles H. Burwell Homestead, the Oliver Kelley Farmstead for the Minnesota Historical Society in Elk River and the 63,000-square-foot James J. Hill House in St. Paul.
Part of the plans for the former brickyard area also include repaving an existing boat ramp and adding a walkway through the wetlands that would offer a prime location for birdwatchers and nature lovers. The city is also discussing how to better display and preserve the kiln just off the Minnesota Valley State Trail in the brickyard area.
Burial grounds
The plans for the restoration of the historic homes and brickyard area will be just one portion of the city’s overarching cultural trial, which is full of sacred Native American burial mounds, and where archeologists have also found pre-settlement artifacts such as arrowheads. That trail will span from Huber Park to Memorial Park, and some additional ideas the city has discussed with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and Three Rivers Park District include using augmented reality to help visitors experience what the area was like at the time of the original Dakota village, and later, a major river port.
“This is just a portion of the cultural corridor we’ve been looking at… it’s telling the complete story of Shakopee, and we do need a place that is a central location that people can go to to hear those stories,” Councilmember Jody Brennan said at the June 15 meeting. “We need a display area, and an area that can contain some of the artifacts.”