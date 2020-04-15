Lyman and Highway 41
Road construction at Highway 41 and Lyman Boulevard last fall.

 File photo by Unsie Zuege

Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, April 20, and running through the middle of July, Highway 41 between Peavey Road and 82nd Street in Chaska will be closed to through traffic.

This closure is necessary to allow construction crews to begin transforming the intersection of Highway 41/Lyman Boulevard into a roundabout.

The signed detour uses Pioneer Trail, Audubon Road, Lyman Boulevard, Galpin Boulevard, Highway 5 and Highway 41, according to a Carver County press release.

All businesses along Lyman Boulevard are accessible from the south on Highway 41 (from Chaska). 

More info at co.carver.mn.us/hwy41-18project.

