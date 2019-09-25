A missing Gustavus Adolphus College student was found deceased in Hamburg by authorities.
Carver County deputies believe Alexander John-Louis Sarlis, 20, likely died from a drug overdose, according to a Carver County Sheriff’s Office press release. Two men have been arrested for interference with a dead body and a woman for theft, in connection to the case. They remain in Carver County Jail pending formal charges.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Sunday identifying Sarlis’ approximate location. Deputies began their investigation with the aid of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the St. Peter Police Department and Southwest Metro Drug Task Force.
Sarlis is from Delaware and was first reported missing on Sept. 17 by his family.
“Sheriff’s deputies located evidence indicating Sarlis’ was in Hamburg, MN, which led deputies to obtain a search warrant to search an apartment on Brad Street in Hamburg,” the release stated. “Sarlis’ body was found in the apartment, concealed in a sleeping bag. He had obviously been deceased for several days. Sheriff’s deputies do not suspect homicide as the manner of death at this time.”
“Sheriff’s deputies and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are continuing inquiry into the circumstances and specific cause and manner of Sarlis’ death,” the release continued.
Deputies spoke with people associated with the apartment and learned two people allegedly tried to conceal the body and one person allegedly stole property from Sarlis after his death.