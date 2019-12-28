An ambulance overturned this morning on County Road 10 in Chaska after hitting an icy patch, according to a Ridgeview Medical Center official.
At about 8 a.m. the ambulance, with two paramedics and an EMT student, were traveling to a call in Waconia on County Road 10 (Engler Boulevard).
Between Creek Road and County Road 11 (Jonathan Carver Parkway/Victoria Drive), the ambulance hit an icy patch and tipped over into the ditch, according to Lisa Steinbauer, Ridgerview Director of Marketing & Communications.
There were no injuries to the occupants and no serious damage to the ambulance, Steinbauer said. Another ambulance was immediately dispatched to the call, Steinbauer said.
Hundreds of crashes were reported throughout the metro this morning due to icy roads.