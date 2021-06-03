A car seat clinic will be held 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 9 at the Chaska Fire Station, 285 Engler Blvd., Chaska.
Certified child passenger safety technicians will help participants make sure their car seats are installed the best way possible. Each seat check takes about 30 minutes. Appointments are required.
Bring
- Your car seat(s) and/or booster(s) (already installed)
- Your car’s manual (if available)
- Your child restraint device manual (if available)
- Your vehicle(s)
For your safety:
- Everyone 2 and over must wear a mask, per Children’s Minnesota policy.
- If you or anyone in your family have any symptoms of any illness, please reschedule your appointment for another day or request a virtual education session.
- All staff will wear a mask and eye protection.
- Staff will sanitize and/or clean hands prior to each family interaction.
- Sanitization wipes will be available to wipe down any surfaces (if approved by manufacturer). All staff will wear gloves that will be changed between interactions with families.
To schedule a car seat check, please contact Chaska Police Officer Julie at 952-448-4200; jjanke@chaskamn.com.