A household cat is infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, according to the Minnesota Department of Animal Health.
It came a week after the cat's owner was confirmed to have the virus, the DAH said.
There is no evidence cats or other pets can spread COVID-19, state veterinarian Dr. Beth Thompson said, in the press release.
A veterinarian reportedly said the cat had a temperature of 105°F and upper respiratory illness symptoms. The cat was tested for the virus at the veterinary clinic, the press release said. Clinic staff were wearing personal protective equipment when interacting with both the owner and cat.
The state's BAH and Department of Health recommend the cat stay isolated inside for two weeks.
The report stated while it's not the first confirmed animal case in the U.S. — with two New York cats confirmed with the virus in April — it is the first in Minnesota. Routine testing of animals is not recommended at this time, the BAH said, and animal testing does not reduce availability for human testing.
Those sick with COVID-19, whether confirmed or suspected, should restrict contact with both people and pets and wear a face mask if contact is needed.