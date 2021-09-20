The bicyclist who was injured, and later died, following an Aug. 31 crash with a vehicle in Carver County has been identified as John Robert Dyste, 66. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner released Dyste’s name Sept. 17.
Authorities responded to the crash at 1:35 p.m. on County Road 11, at County Road 40, according to a Carver County Sheriff’s Office press release, issued following the incident. Sheriff’s deputies and Carver Fire/Rescue arrived on scene and located Dyste, of Carver, who had been struck by a motor vehicle and was lying on the ground, the release stated.
Dyste sustained traumatic injuries and was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. He died at 10:50 p.m., Sept. 8, according to the medical examiner's office.
The 75-year-old female driver of the vehicle from Belle Plaine reported no injuries and was transported to the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Dyste was coach of the St. Louis Park Nordic Ski Team, and had also served as a Chaska/Chanhassen Nordic Ski Team coach from 2010 to 2013. According to his obituary, he was an avid cyclist, who enjoyed coaching and teaching others how to ski.