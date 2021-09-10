September usually means open house time at the Chaska Fire Department. An opportunity to meet the firefighters and tour the fire house, ride on a truck and eat some food.
With recent COVID cases rising in Carver County, the department made the tough decision to cancel the open house event in 2021, they announced on their Facebook page on Sept. 7.
"This wasn’t an easy decision. We know that gets said a lot, but we hope you can understand what we have to consider. We want to do our best to protect our community, particularly the younger kids who usually attend this event. We also have to protect the health of our firefighters so that we can maintain emergency services," the Chaska Fire Department release said.
The event, hosted at the fire house on Engler Boulevard, moved to a September date beginning in 2014. The open house was also cancelled in 2020.
"We will miss spending time with all of you, but we look forward to seeing you at next year's open house!" the Chaska Fire Department release said.