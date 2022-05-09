The Chaska Fire Department celebrated several occasions on April 11.
Mayor Mark Windschitl swore in new Assistant Chief of Training Zack Bonnema, and three new captains in the department: Mark Hammers, Jerad Payne and Nate Peterson.
As assistant chief of training, Bonnema oversees department-wide training, including online, duty crew and Monday training offerings. As captains, Hammers, Payne and Peterson are a part of the department’s command staff, according to a city of Chaska press release. Each of them are also in charge of squads of six firefighters within the department.
Distinguished service recognition certificates and stork pins were given to Chaska firefighters who assisted in the delivery of a child while on a call.
Firefighters also received certificates and pins for assisting in the delivery of three babies since November.