Alexander Brent Finney, 24, of Chaska was arrested and charged with third-degree murder, following the heroin overdose of a 33-year-old Waconia man in August, according to a Carver County Sheriff's Office press release.
Nicole Elizabeth Marini, 26, of Chaska, was was arrested and charged with aiding and abetting third-degree murder related to the same overdose.
A roommate and his friend found Jeffrey Jayson Hanson, 33, not breathing at 5:45 p.m. Aug. 15, at their First Street East address in Waconia. Hanson was given a dose of Narcan, and he started to breathe, according to the criminal complaint. A few minutes later they gave him an additional dose. "When Hanson's condition did not improve, they decided to call 911," the complaint stated.
Carver County Sheriff's deputies and Ridgeview Medical arrived and brought him to Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, and then Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Hanson was declared dead at 3:09 a.m. Aug. 17. The medical examiner later declared that Hanson's death was caused by "mixed heroin and ethanol toxicity." He had a blood alcohol level of .219.
Hanson's roommate told authorities that he arranged for Hanson to purchase heroin from an individual named "Finney," later identified as Alexander Finney, according to the complaint.
Hanson made the purchase in the garage, the roommate stated — $80 for just under a gram of heroin. Hanson allegedly used the drug immediately and was found unresponsive within minutes, according to the roommate.
A detective found Facebook messages between Hanson's roommate and Finney arranging a purchase of controlled substances, beginning Aug. 13, and culminating with messages pertaining to the alleged Aug. 15 purchase.
A search of Hanson's phone showed texts between the roommate and Hanson that the roommate was allegedly attempting to arrange to buy "tar" from Finney. The timestamps on the texts between the roommate and Hanson allegedly aligned with the messages between the roommate and Finney, according to the complaint.
In interviews with authorities, Finney denied selling drugs to Hanson. In recorded phone calls from jail, Finney said he "sold it to somebody else who gave it to them."
MARINI
Marini was arrested on Aug. 18 "for various drug related offenses," according to a complaint. In an interview, she allegedly stated she and Finney went to Minneapolis to get heroin from his supplier the day leading up to the sale to Hanson.
Marini also allegedly stated that Finney used her vehicle to drive to Hanson's residence to sell heroin to Hanson's roommate. She knew the two since middle school, according to the complaint, and allegedly admitted "to being present during the drug sale that occurred in the garage." Later, her DNA was allegedly found on a bag of heroin.
Finney's next court hearing is Nov. 27. Marini's next appearance is Dec. 13.