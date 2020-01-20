A Chaska man died following a snowmobile crash Saturday, Jan. 18 in Aitkin County.
Emergency crews responded to the crash at Highway 169 and 610th Street in Macville Township at 5:48 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Kyle Jason Hegna, 56, of Chaska, was driving a 2019 Polaris Indy snowmobile across Highway 169, from the west ditch to the east ditch, according to the report. A Toyota Tundra, driven by Aaron Dwayne Lee Horner, 37, of Palisade, was traveling south on Highway 169. The vehicles collided in the southbound lane of the highway.
The road was covered with snow and ice, according to the report.
Hegna was transported to Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids with fatal injuries. Horner was not injured.
Horner was wearing a seatbelt and there was no alcohol involved, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report. Hegna was wearing a helmet and there was alcohol involved, the report stated.
The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Hill City Fire and MedOne EMS responded to the crash.