A 24-year-old Chaska man was severely injured after water skiing last week in Remer, about 170 miles north of Chaska, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was skiing on Long Lake June 11 around 9:15 a.m., losing control and falling into the water. He hit his head and lost consciousness, resulting in “serious injury” according to the office.
The office said friends and family brought him into the boat and started CPR until first responders arrived to reestablish his pulse.
The man was taken to a Twin Cities hospital via helicopter, the office said. The Longville Fire Department, Longville first responders, North Memorial Ambulance and AirCare.