Police
File photo by Amy Felegy

Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.

Dec. 13

At 12:35 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.

Dec. 14

At 10:48 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Ravoux Road for a property damage report.

At 3:12 p.m. officers responded to the 6400 block of Timber Arch Drive for a theft report.

Dec. 15

At 6:28 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Fifth Street West for a missing person report.

At 8:51 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Rosemary Lane for a burglary report.

Dec. 17

At 9:08 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of First Street West for an assault report.

At 11:39 p.m. officers responded to the 3900 block of Bavaria Road for a theft report.

Dec. 18

At 7:43 p.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of East Lake Drive for an assault report.

