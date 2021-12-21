Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Dec. 13
At 12:35 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.
Dec. 14
At 10:48 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of Ravoux Road for a property damage report.
At 3:12 p.m. officers responded to the 6400 block of Timber Arch Drive for a theft report.
Dec. 15
At 6:28 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Fifth Street West for a missing person report.
At 8:51 p.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of Rosemary Lane for a burglary report.
Dec. 17
At 9:08 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of First Street West for an assault report.
At 11:39 p.m. officers responded to the 3900 block of Bavaria Road for a theft report.
Dec. 18
At 7:43 p.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of East Lake Drive for an assault report.