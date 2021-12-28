Chaska Police Department

Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.

Dec. 20

At 9:01 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Hickory Street North for a domestic report.

Dec. 21

At 2:58 p.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Chestnut Street North for a missing person report.

At 8:45 p.m. officers responded to the 9100 block of Shady Oak Drive in Chaska for a mental health report.

Dec. 22

At 11:53 a.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street North for a theft report.

Dec. 24

At 3:15 p.m. officers responded to the 3100 block of Chestnut Street North for a theft report.

Dec. 25

At 2:15 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Millpond Court for a missing person report.

Dec. 26

At 9:57 a.m. officers responded to the 3700 block of Talero Curve for a property damage report.

