Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Dec. 20
At 9:01 a.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Hickory Street North for a domestic report.
Dec. 21
At 2:58 p.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Chestnut Street North for a missing person report.
At 8:45 p.m. officers responded to the 9100 block of Shady Oak Drive in Chaska for a mental health report.
Dec. 22
At 11:53 a.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street North for a theft report.
Dec. 24
At 3:15 p.m. officers responded to the 3100 block of Chestnut Street North for a theft report.
Dec. 25
At 2:15 p.m. officers responded to the 1500 block of Millpond Court for a missing person report.
Dec. 26
At 9:57 a.m. officers responded to the 3700 block of Talero Curve for a property damage report.