Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents. Jan. 11

At 3:22 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of First Street West for a theft report.

Jan. 12

At at 2:14 p.m. officers responded to the 0 block of River Bend Place for a drug violation.

At 8:34 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Stoughton Avenue for an alcohol-related traffic report.

Jan. 13

At 5:19 p.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of Molnau Court for a missing person report.

At 9:26 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Third Street East and Walnut Street North for a vehicle theft report.

Jan. 14

At 6:32 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Yellow Brick Court for a theft report.

Jan. 16

At 10:26 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Stoughton Avenue and Riverview Road for a vehicle theft report.

