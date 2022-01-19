Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents. Jan. 11
At 3:22 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of First Street West for a theft report.
Jan. 12
At at 2:14 p.m. officers responded to the 0 block of River Bend Place for a drug violation.
At 8:34 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Stoughton Avenue for an alcohol-related traffic report.
Jan. 13
At 5:19 p.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of Molnau Court for a missing person report.
At 9:26 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Third Street East and Walnut Street North for a vehicle theft report.
Jan. 14
At 6:32 p.m. officers responded to the 400 block of Yellow Brick Court for a theft report.
Jan. 16
At 10:26 p.m. officers responded near the intersection of Stoughton Avenue and Riverview Road for a vehicle theft report.