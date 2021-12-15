Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
Dec. 6
At 1:50 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Newberry Lane for a mental health report.
Dec. 7
At 2:40 p.m. officers responded to the 60 block of Judith Drive for a theft report.
At 3:32 p.m. officers responded to the 2400 block of Woodcrest Drive for a theft report.
At 4:49 p.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Oriole Lane for a burglary report.
At 7:24 p.m. officers responded to the 1400 block of Valleyview Road for a property damage report.
Dec. 10
At 10:53 p.m. officers responded to the 2100 block of Shamrock Place for a fire call.
Dec. 12
At 11:18 a.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Chestnut Street North for a theft report.