Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
June 8
At 6:46 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.
June 9
At 1:25 p.m. officers responded to the 110300 block of Geske Road for a sex crime report.
At 9:39 p.m. officers responded to the 110 block of Fourth Street West for a property damage report.
June 10
At 12:21 p.m. officers responded to the 1 block of River Bend Place for a fire call.
At 2:51 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.
June 11
At 6:41 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a vehicle theft report.
June 12
At 2:45 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard in Chaska for a vehicle theft report.