Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.

June 8

At 6:46 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.

June 9

At 1:25 p.m. officers responded to the 110300 block of Geske Road for a sex crime report.

At 9:39 p.m. officers responded to the 110 block of Fourth Street West for a property damage report.

June 10

At 12:21 p.m. officers responded to the 1 block of River Bend Place for a fire call.

At 2:51 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Pioneer Trail East for a theft report.

June 11

At 6:41 p.m. officers responded to the 300 block of Crosstown Boulevard for a vehicle theft report.

June 12

At 2:45 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Crosstown Boulevard in Chaska for a vehicle theft report.

